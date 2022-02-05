Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.