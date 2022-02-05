Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $69.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

