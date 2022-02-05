Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.39.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.