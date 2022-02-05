Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.42 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

