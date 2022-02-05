Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading Down 1.3%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSGUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

