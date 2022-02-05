Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 465 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 465 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

