Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$3.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. Roper Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.25-$15.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $447.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

