Rosenblatt Securities Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $216.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $227.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.