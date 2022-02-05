Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $108.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

