RPC (NYSE:RES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 981,168 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.40.
RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.
In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,750 in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 46.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 148,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RPC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
