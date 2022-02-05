RPC (NYSE:RES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 981,168 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.40.

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,750 in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 46.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 148,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RPC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.