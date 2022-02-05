Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $126.27 or 0.00304399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $19,298.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

