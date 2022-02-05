Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.