Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 843,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 107,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCSG stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.