Ryo Currency Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.61 million and $2,608.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,520.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.39 or 0.07274521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00296030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.04 or 0.00785266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011490 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00410659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00236718 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.