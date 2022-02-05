Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.37

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $724.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

