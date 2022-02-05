Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,099,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 15,318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32,749.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of SAPMF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

