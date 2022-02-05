salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Ossiam’s 6th Largest Position

Ossiam cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 3.2% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $112,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.52. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

