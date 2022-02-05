Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

