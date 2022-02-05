San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 10%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 105,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 86,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

