Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.66

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 12822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

