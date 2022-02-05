Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE SAR opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $335.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.