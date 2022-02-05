Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $699,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 65.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 219,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.51 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

