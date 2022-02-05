Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

SLB stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

