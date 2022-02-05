Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 42,711 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

