Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,751 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.09. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.