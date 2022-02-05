Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.11 Million Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,648 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.43% of Centerra Gold worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $6,598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $385,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

