Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 19,992 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $175.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

