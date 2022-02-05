Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

