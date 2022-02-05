Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $94.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.