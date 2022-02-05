Scotiabank Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Scotiabank dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

