Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $132.87 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $130.91 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.