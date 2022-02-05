scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

SCPH opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $144.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

