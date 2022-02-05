ScS Group (LON:SCS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of SCS opened at GBX 220 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. ScS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185.50 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.60. The firm has a market cap of £83.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53.

In other news, insider Steve Carson purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £156,750 ($210,742.13).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

