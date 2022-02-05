Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 161,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,894,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Senseonics by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

