Share Buyback Program Approved by Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Board of Directors

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average of $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

