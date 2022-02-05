Shell (LON:SHEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.40) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Friday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

