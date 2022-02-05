Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.51% of Shore Bancshares worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHBI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

