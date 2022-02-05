Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Increases By 27.6%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 626,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CLH stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $9,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.