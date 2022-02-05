Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Increases By 27.6%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 626,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
CLH stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $9,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.