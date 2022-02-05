Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Rises By 27.3%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,017,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.