Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Declines By 15.0%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.
FLMNF opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $74.38.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.