Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Declines By 15.0%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

FLMNF opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.