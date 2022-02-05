Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases By 23.1%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

