Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Decreases By 15.9%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.