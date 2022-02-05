Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Expands By 26.4%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

