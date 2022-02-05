Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Decreases By 14.5%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

SEAH opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

