Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Increases By 23.0%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

Shares of Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Temple & Webster Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

