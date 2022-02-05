Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Expands By 23.2%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

THMO opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.95.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 152.62% and a negative net margin of 131.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ThermoGenesis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

