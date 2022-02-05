Short Interest in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Drops By 15.4%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 849,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRX opened at $2.43 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.