Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rises By 26.0%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

YPF opened at $4.10 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,421 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 913,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

