Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.77.

GCTAF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

