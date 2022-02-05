Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €75.00 ($84.27) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

