Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €75.00 ($84.27) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

